-
On the night of January 16, 1967, the sidewalk under the marquee of the Mechanic Theatre at Charles and Baltimore streets was the scene of bright lights…
-
On the night of December 7, 1961, Fire Prevention Chief Michael Horan was making a routine check in the Las Vegas nightclub on Harford Road when he…
-
On the evening of September 16, 1982, the scene at 1212 Cathedral and Preston was all black ties and evening gowns. The occasion was the grand opening of…
-
On a day in late September, 1975, two men sat in the cockpit of small plane about to take off from BWI Airport for a four day trip to Nairobi in Africa…
-
Up through the 1940s Baltimoreans knew it was spring when they saw the organ grinders and their monkeys appear suddenly on the street corners of downtown.…
-
Gil tells of the 1953 "street theater behind glass" in the window of the Hochschild, Kohn department store in downtown Baltimore.
-
We come to you today with a heavy heart. Yesterday afternoon Gilbert Sandler, the great writer and raconteur died, after a long illness.No one knew…
-
Gil Sandler, the legendary Baltimore folklorist who wrote for local newspapers and WYPR, draped the city in stories that will last forever. From former…