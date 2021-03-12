General Election 2018: Baltimore County Executive

-
Baltimore County’s next county executive, Democrat Johnny Olszewski, will take office in one month, which means he has to put together a transition team…
-
The first day of early voting brought out long lines of voters throughout Maryland Thursday. It also brought out the political big guns in Baltimore…
-
In their final debate, the candidates for Baltimore County Executive differed over affordable housing, Pre-Kindergarten, and how to treat people who live…
-
Across Maryland, Republicans are trying to capitalize on Governor Hogan’s popularity. Especially in Baltimore County, where Republican Al Redmer faces…
-
The two candidates for Baltimore County Executive debated everything from education to circuses Thursday morning. During the live forum on WOLB Radio,…
-
The kind of development that has led to overcrowded schools and monster traffic jams was a huge issue in the primary race for Baltimore County Executive.…
-
The Republican running for Baltimore County Executive says if elected, he will not abide by a 2016 settlement over affordable housing between the county…
-
The candidates running for Baltimore County Executive debated for the first time Tuesday, and they differed over whether to provide universal…
-
The two candidates running for Baltimore County Executive agree on this: it’s going to cost a lot to modernize the schools. There’s another thing they…
-
NewsViolent crime increased by more than 14 percent in Baltimore County last year. As the general election race for county executive gets under way, both…