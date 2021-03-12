dr. david marcozzi

-
Maryland is continuing to face COVID-19 vaccine shortages and distribution challenges, despite entering a new phase of vaccinations this week. In a grim…
A cyber-attack hits Baltimore County Public Schools. Maryland’s largest prison sees a Covid-19 outbreak. A survey shows nearly half of residents are not…
After two consecutive days of 1,000 plus new COVID-19 cases in the state, Gov. Larry Hogan urged Marylanders Thursday to reinvigorate their efforts to…
Maryland hospitals are preparing for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients. The state has yet to see a massive spike, but cases are on the rise. Dr.…