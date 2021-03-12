-
Tracing the musical history of Santiago and all of eastern Cuba is like finding a treasure chest in which the traditional roots of the music still shine…
-
NewsSantiago, Cuba, Oriente Province, is five hours by plane from BWI, via Miami, but centuries away in time. Horse carts clop around town and roosters rule…
-
NewsMy mother--or as I call her, Mami--was only 10 when she left Cuba in 1971, a dozen years after Fidel Castro came to power. She’s never been back. And this…
-
NewsPictures of old Havana don’t do it justice. Spectacular but crumbling architecture: Colonial, Moorish and Art Deco facades with laundry hanging from...