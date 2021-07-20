Massive Upheaval In Caribbean

Massive upheaval in the Caribbean is making waves ...

First we check in with Catholic Relief Services. The Baltimore-based nonprofit is doing its best to administer relief to the people of Haiti amid political turmoil, gang violence and hurricane aftereffects.

Akim Kikonda, CRS country representative in Haiti, describes what they’re up against:

“Having so many crises at the same time is absolutely unique. And I’m extremely impressed with the level of resiliency that I’m seeing in the population.”

Plus, American University Professor William LeoGrande, an expert in US-Cuba relations, breaks down the politics behind events playing out on the island off Florida’s coast and the weight of U.S. policy.

