COVID-19 relief funding

A proposed relief fund for Baltimore artists would support creatives who’ve suffered financial losses from the pandemic. The State Senate gives primary…
The House of Delegates approved on nearly a party line vote Friday a bill that extends tax breaks to low-income immigrants despite the objections of…
A bill extending a major poverty-fighting tool to low-income immigrants cleared an initial vote in the Maryland House of Delegates Thursday, despite…
A bill making immigrants eligible for an anti-poverty tax measure passed largely along party lines in the state Senate Friday.After an at-times…
Republicans in the House of Delegates unveiled a package of bills Thursday that they say is aimed at helping Maryland businesses cope with the…
MD Senate Advances Tax Credit Expansion To Immigrants, Over Republican ObjectionsA debate over whether to expand an anti-poverty tax measure to immigrants is breaking down along party lines in the Maryland General Assembly, with…
State Comptroller Peter Franchot vowed Tuesday to distribute by the end of the week nearly all of the stimulus payments promised under the pandemic relief…
Gov. Larry Hogan signed a roughly $1.1 billion pandemic relief package into law Monday afternoon. The measure, which passed the legislature almost…
The General Assembly has sent a roughly $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief package to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk after passing it unanimously in the Senate and…
The COVID-19 relief bill making its way through the Maryland General Assembly has been amended to make funds available to immigrants — both legal…