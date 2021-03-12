© 2021 WYPR
Choral Arts Classics

  Programs
    Programs
    The Final Edition
    Tom Hall
    ,
    After 14 years, Choral Arts Classics comes to a close. In advance of Tom's final concert as Music Director of Baltimore Choral Arts, (Saturday, March 11)…
  WYPR Features
    WYPR Features
    James Lee III January 2017
    Tom Hall
    ,
    On the January edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks to James Lee III, one of the most acclaimed African American composers in the United States.
  Programs
    Programs
    Ray Sprenkle October 2016
    Tom Hall
    ,
    On the October edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks to composer and musicologist Ray Sprenkle about another great Requiem, the setting by Gabriel…
  Programs
    Programs
    Ray Sprenkle September 2016
    Tom Hall
    ,
    On the September edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks to composer and musicologist Ray Sprenkle about Gabriel Fauré's beloved Requiem.
  Programs
    Programs
    A Conductor's Roundtable
    Tom Hall
    ,
    On the May edition of Choral Arts Classics, a Conductor's Roundtable with the leaders of three fine choruses for young people. Tom talks with Doreen Falby…
  Programs
    Programs
    Quest for Peace
    Tom Hall
    ,
    On the March edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks to Chic Dambach, who has worked all over the world as a Peace Builder, about the power of music in…
  Programs
    Programs
    Choral Arts 50th Anniversary Celebration
    Tom Hall
    ,
    On the February edition of Choral Arts Classics, as Choral Arts gets ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special concert on March 20, 2016, Tom…
  Programs
    Programs
    Fred Bronstein and Catherine Dehoney
    Tom Hall
    ,
    On the January edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks with Fred Bronstein of the Peabody Institute and Catherine Dehoney of Chorus America about the…
  Programs
    Programs
    Hyunah Yu
    Tom Hall
    ,
    On the October edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom talks to the internationally acclaimed soprano Hyunah Yu, the featured soloist in the Choral Arts…
  Programs
    Programs
    Canticum Novum
    Tom Hall
    ,
    For the April edition of Choral Arts Classics, Tom welcomes the directors of Canticum Novum, Douglas Buchanan and Joshua Bornfield, along with two local…
