Baltimore County cyberattack

-
County Council Angry Over Lack of Ransomware Details
-
Legally-required meetings about the services special education students receive in Baltimore County Public Schools are being postponed because of the…
-
Olszewski Troubled By Contact Made WIth BCPS Hackers Without Consulting PoliceBaltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski sent a scathing letter Friday to the county school superintendent, charging his response to the November 24…
-
Officials say the recent ransomware attack on Baltimore County Public Schools did not compromise any personal data. Plus, the late Senator Paul Sarbanes…
-
According to Baltimore County school officials, students and teachers were able to pick up Wednesday where they left off after last week’s cyberattack…
-
NewsBaltimore County school officials laid out Tuesday what instruction will look like Wednesday when students and teachers return to their virtual…