The Weekly Reader

Local Authors Special: Jane Delury, Christine Grillo, and Matt Norman

By Marion Winik,
Lisa Morgan
Published July 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
books by Jane Delury, Chrsitine Grilo, and Matthew Norman
phot credit: Zibby Books, Farrar, Straus & Giroux, Dell

On each edition of The Weekly Reader, we try to review the very best books from all around the world – but what about all the great books written right here in our own back yard? This week, we turn the spotlight on some local talent, featuring three new books from Baltimore-based authors: Hedge, by Jane Delury, Hestia Strikes a Match, by Chris Grillo, and Charm City Rocks, by Matthew Norman.

All titles available at The Ivy Bookshop and other fine local retailers.

The Weekly Reader
Marion Winik
Longtime All Things Considered commentator (1991-2006) Marion Winik is the host of The Weekly Reader radio show and podcast. She reviews books for Newsday, People, Kirkus Review and other venues and is a board member of the National Book Critics Circle. She is the author of First Comes Love, The Glen Rock Book of the Dead and seven other books. Her Bohemian Rhapsody column at BaltimoreFishbowl.com has received the "Best Column" and "Best Humorist" awards from Baltimore Magazine, and her essays have been published in The New York Times Magazine, The Sun and many other publications. She is a professor in the MFA program at the University of Baltimore. She has appeared on Today, Politically Incorrect and Oprah. Other honors include an NEA Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction, and the yearly "Best Local Writer" Award from the Austin Chronicle from 1993 - 1997. More info at marionwinik.com.
See stories by Marion Winik
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
See stories by Lisa Morgan