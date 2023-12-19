Why the Ravens may be poised to make a big January statement

Following Thursday’s 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh declared that the team wanted to make a statement.

And so they did. In the process, they seized control of their division by soundly defeating their most significant opponent for a second time this year, the same team that knocked them out of the postseason last year.

It was, indeed, a strong declaration of purpose by the hometown football team, coming a mere five days after a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Browns on the very same field.

Yes, it would seem that the Ravens, winners of eight of their first 11 games and four of their last five, are poised to make some kind of statement.

But precisely what statement are they making? What is this team’s identity? Who are the Ravens?

Are they the squad that blitzed Detroit and Seattle, two pretty good NFC teams by a combined score of 75-9 in October and early November? Or are they the team that dropped winnable games against Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and the Browns?

There’s a talented squad of defenders who rush the passer and guard opposition receivers better than any Baltimore defense since, perhaps the legendary 2000 unit that brought home Charm City’s first Super Bowl since 1970.

Like that defense 23 years ago which took its cues from Ray Lewis, this year’s group is led by a brilliant linebacker, Roquan Smith.

Smith, who came over in the middle of last season in a trade with Chicago, provides leadership both on and off the field, like Lewis, but with none of the phony bluster. He’s capable of carrying the defense a long way.

But, as has often been the case over the years, the Ravens’ fortunes will likely rise and fall on the production of the offense.

The receiving corps, which has long been problematic, has been encouraging. Free agent acquisition Odell Beckham Jr. has provided veteran leadership. That is, when he hasn’t been hurt. And rookie Zay Flowers has shown flashes of brilliance.

Tight end Mark Andrews, the most reliable pass catcher, suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the win over Cincinnati.

His absence will be a profound loss and perhaps place more emphasis on the running game, which has been up to the challenge.

It will be interesting to see how Andrews’ absence affects quarterback Lamar Jackson. Andrews and Jackson have been joined at the hip during their six years together. We’ll see if Jackson can adjust.

And speaking of Jackson, this season, his sixth and the first with his new five-year, $260 million contract, has largely been positive.

Jackson seems more content to rely on his teammates rather than place the burden of moving the ball entirely on his shoulders.

Jackson has ended the last two seasons on the injury list, but the quirk in the schedule that will have the team play just one game over a 23-day span could help Jackson and the Ravens make a statement all the way to the Super Bowl.

