What's Up with Bacon?

Not that many things in life are irrefutable, but there is one truism that stands up to scrutiny. And that would be “bacon”, as in “bacon makes everything taste better”. Kids love it, grown-ups love it, heck, even dogs love it. So, there’s something going on there that we should look into. Our friend Chef Jerry Pellegrino has been contemplating the true nature of bacon.

It never occurred to me that we could make our own bacon right at home, but Jerry insists we can… and it isn’t that hard. Here’s his recipe:

To Make Bacon:

Ingredients

5 pounds pork belly, skin on

1/4 cup kosher salt

2 teaspoons pink curing salt (Jerry like Insta Cure #1)

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup honey (preferably chestnut honey)

2 tablespoons red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons smoked sweet paprika

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

Rinse the pork belly and pat dry. Transfer to a re-sealable 2-gallon plastic bag. To make the spice rub, mix the kosher salt, pink salt, brown sugar, honey, red pepper flakes, paprika and cumin in a bowl. Coat the pork belly all over with the mixture.

Close the bag and refrigerate 7 to 10 days, flipping once a day, until the pork belly feels firm. It should take 7 days for a thin belly that is about 1.5 inches thick, longer for a belly that's 2 to 3 inches thick.

Remove the pork belly from the bag, rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Refrigerate the belly on a rack, uncovered, 48 hours.

Set up your smoker according to the manufacturer's instructions using applewood chips, and set to 200 degrees F. Smoke the pork belly 3 hours, or until the bacon reaches an internal temperature of 150 degrees F.

Remove the rind (optional), then slice and cook as desired. To store, wrap the bacon in plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 1 week or freeze up to 2 months.

Pink curing salt is a mix of salt and sodium nitrite. It keeps the meat pink and protects it from bacteria. You can find it at specialty food stores or online.

When it comes to fixing your bacon, Jerry has a fool-proof technique. Simply lay the rashers individually on a wire grate, which you will then place over a cookie sheet lined with tinfoil. Bake it at 350° for about 25 minutes, and it will emerge perfectly straight and tasty. No more curled up gnarly looking bacon strips.