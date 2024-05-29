© 2024 WYPR
Radio Kitchen

What's Up with Bacon?

By Al Spoler,
Jerry Pellegrino
Published May 29, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
Consuming a diet that contains high amounts of red and processed meat such as bacon was linked to 8 percent of cardiometabolic deaths in the U.S.

Not that many things in life are irrefutable, but there is one truism that stands up to scrutiny. And that would be “bacon”, as in “bacon makes everything taste better”. Kids love it, grown-ups love it, heck, even dogs love it. So, there’s something going on there that we should look into. Our friend Chef Jerry Pellegrino has been contemplating the true nature of bacon.

It never occurred to me that we could make our own bacon right at home, but Jerry insists we can… and it isn’t that hard. Here’s his recipe:

To Make Bacon:

Ingredients
5 pounds pork belly, skin on
1/4 cup kosher salt
2 teaspoons pink curing salt (Jerry like Insta Cure #1)
1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/4 cup honey (preferably chestnut honey)
2 tablespoons red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons smoked sweet paprika
1 teaspoon cumin seeds

Rinse the pork belly and pat dry. Transfer to a re-sealable 2-gallon plastic bag. To make the spice rub, mix the kosher salt, pink salt, brown sugar, honey, red pepper flakes, paprika and cumin in a bowl. Coat the pork belly all over with the mixture.

Close the bag and refrigerate 7 to 10 days, flipping once a day, until the pork belly feels firm. It should take 7 days for a thin belly that is about 1.5 inches thick, longer for a belly that's 2 to 3 inches thick.

Remove the pork belly from the bag, rinse thoroughly and pat dry. Refrigerate the belly on a rack, uncovered, 48 hours.

Set up your smoker according to the manufacturer's instructions using applewood chips, and set to 200 degrees F. Smoke the pork belly 3 hours, or until the bacon reaches an internal temperature of 150 degrees F.

Remove the rind (optional), then slice and cook as desired. To store, wrap the bacon in plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 1 week or freeze up to 2 months.

Pink curing salt is a mix of salt and sodium nitrite. It keeps the meat pink and protects it from bacteria. You can find it at specialty food stores or online.

When it comes to fixing your bacon, Jerry has a fool-proof technique. Simply lay the rashers individually on a wire grate, which you will then place over a cookie sheet lined with tinfoil. Bake it at 350° for about 25 minutes, and it will emerge perfectly straight and tasty. No more curled up gnarly looking bacon strips.

Radio Kitchen
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Jerry Pellegrino
Executive Chef Jerry Pellegrino of Corks restaurant is fascinated by food and wine, and the way they work in harmony on the palate. His understanding of the two goes all the way to the molecular level, drawing on his advanced education in molecular biology. His cuisine is simple and surprising, pairing unexpected ingredients together to work with Corks' extensive wine offerings.
