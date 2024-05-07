Icons of Spring Cooking

Wrapping up our coverage of the culinary possibilities of Spring cooking, we thought we’d offer some odds and ends ideas for the most iconic ingredients of the season. I asked Chef Jerry Pellegrino if we could whip up something with lamb, asparagus, strawberries, rhubarb, spring potatoes. Probably very difficult he said, so let’s just take it one ingredient at a time.

For starters, let’s take a look at Spring lamb cooked in broth. For this dish I would recommend cutting up a bit of lamb shoulder into bite sized chunks. Sear until slightly browned, then continue to cook in a broth of beef bouillon and white vermouth. To complete the Spring theme, cut up asparagus, bits of shaved carrot, fresh shucked peas and little pearl onions. When everything is cooked to tenderness, serve with a light red wine. And if you have clear glass soup bowls, this would be a great time to use them.

Rhubarb is a very misunderstood vegetable. It has the reputation of being unbearably bitter, when in fact raw rhubarb has pleasant fresh, lemony taste. Of course that tang matches easily with something sweet, but it doesn’t always have to go in that direction.

One good way to use fresh rhubarb is to make a salsa. I would recommend tossing equal amounts of small-cut rhubarb, strawberry, cucumber, onion and firm avocado in a dressing of olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Serve this as a side dish to something like grilled salmon or roasted spicy chicken thighs.

You can easily whip up a chilled strawberry and rhubarb soup, that is very seasonally appropriate. A blender will come in handy as you mix cooked asparagus pieces with strawberries, honey, sugar, salt and pepper, and a dollop of sour cream. Garnish with mint or basil, chill for at least an hour, and serve.

If you are planning to roast some lamb, be sure to work lovely small white creamer potatoes onto the plate. These little guys are so easy to prepare. Just boil them in water until they are fork tender, then drain and mash. I recommend drizzling olive oil onto the potatoes and season not only with salt and pepper, but with garlic and rosemary as well.

The first peas of Spring used to be a cause for quiet celebration in gardens all over the world. Here’s a nice idea for using them: peas and pancetta. Fry up some pancetta and then sauté sliced shallots in the bacon drippings. Crumble the pancetta and stir it and the shallots into a bowl of peas and Bob’s Your Uncle, you’ve got a great tasting dish.

HAPPY SPRING!