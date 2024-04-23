As it happens, Maryland, and in particular the sandy Eastern Shore is Nirvana for asparagus. This time of year, always brings a bumper crop of these delicious spears to the marketplace. And every year we try to find new ways of cooking them. And Chef Jerry Pellegrino, says it’s not too hard to find new ideas for this versatile veg.

Thanks to the creation of store-bought puff pastry, a whole range of possibilities opens to us. How about an asparagus and cheese tart? You would be creating a bit of custard out of egg yolks and a bit of milk. Grate your favorite hard cheese into the mixture and season with pepper and nutmeg. Pour it into the rectangular puff pastry crust, and it will serve as a bed for the asparagus. To prepare the asparagus, first blanch it until tender, then arrange along the length of the tart. Bake in a 400° oven for about 20 minutes, and there you’ve got it.

We usually encounter asparagus in its natural spear shape. But you can do some nice things if you shave it with a vegetable peeler. Try making an asparagus fettuccini carbonara, featuring those elegant, shaved strips of our hero. Asparagus and pieces of fried bacon are mixed with the fettuccini, and while still warm, an egg yolk/parmesan cheese sauce is poured over the pasta. The sauce actually cooks to creaminess in the warmth of the pasta, and the dish is complete.

One of asparagus’s spring running mates is the eggplant. Try this idea: asparagus and eggplant Napoleon.

Grill think discs of eggplant along with stalks of asparagus. Set aside and prepare the filling for the dish. This will involve blending ricotta cheese with fresh grated Pecorino Romano, with a little chopped basil and lemon juice.

Assemble your Napoleons by spooning a bit of the filling on a bottom slice of eggplant, and then embed a piece of asparagus into the cheese. Repeat by stacking two more slices of eggplant, filling, and asparagus until you’ve got it three stories high. Bake your Napoleons in a 200° oven for about 10 minutes and it’s ready to serve.

And of course we should mention some classic presentations. Asparagus wrapped in prosciutto is always a crowd pleaser. Roasted asparagus garnished with shaved bits of high-quality Parmesan cheese is an excellent pair up of flavors. Risotto with small pieces of asparagus worked into the rice is Springtime in a bowl. As is a bowl of cream of asparagus soup, which will bring a splash of verdant color to your dining room table.