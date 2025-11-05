2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Practical Parenting

Why Your Family Needs a Suicide Safety Plan

By Theresa T. Nguyen, MD
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:36 PM EST

TW: discussion of suicide

In this episode, we outline how to co-create a suicide prevention safety plan with your adolescent—what it is, what goes in it, and how to keep it accessible. Talking about suicide doesn’t put the idea in kids’ heads. Open conversations are where it starts.

Plan templates to use:

Stanley-Brown Safety Plan
SAMHSA
Child Mind Institute

Peer-to-Peer Support

988 (call or text)
The Trevor Project for LGBTQ youth
Born This Way Foundation’s Be There Certificate

Practical Parenting
Theresa T. Nguyen, MD
Chair of Pediatrics GBMC HealthCare
See stories by Theresa T. Nguyen, MD