Why Your Family Needs a Suicide Safety Plan

TW: discussion of suicide

In this episode, we outline how to co-create a suicide prevention safety plan with your adolescent—what it is, what goes in it, and how to keep it accessible. Talking about suicide doesn’t put the idea in kids’ heads. Open conversations are where it starts.

Plan templates to use:

Stanley-Brown Safety Plan

SAMHSA

Child Mind Institute

Peer-to-Peer Support

988 (call or text)

The Trevor Project for LGBTQ youth

Born This Way Foundation’s Be There Certificate