Why Your Family Needs a Suicide Safety Plan
TW: discussion of suicide
In this episode, we outline how to co-create a suicide prevention safety plan with your adolescent—what it is, what goes in it, and how to keep it accessible. Talking about suicide doesn’t put the idea in kids’ heads. Open conversations are where it starts.
Plan templates to use:
Stanley-Brown Safety Plan
SAMHSA
Child Mind Institute
Peer-to-Peer Support
988 (call or text)
The Trevor Project for LGBTQ youth
Born This Way Foundation’s Be There Certificate