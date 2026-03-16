Pass The Mic: Career Coach Dr. Alethia Tucker Talks About The Mid-Career Pivot
Career Coach Dr. Alethia Tucker speaks candidly about the challenges and frustrations of a career pivot. As a reinvention strategist and speaker, she is passionate about helping women step into leadership with clarity, confidence, and purpose at every stage of life. In addition to her coaching and speaking work, Dr. Tucker serves as President of Ms. Corporate America Maryland, where she is dedicated to highlighting and supporting women who are making a meaningful impact in their professions and communities.