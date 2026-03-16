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Pass the Mic

Pass The Mic: Career Coach Dr. Alethia Tucker Talks About The Mid-Career Pivot

By Malarie Pinkard-Pierre,
Elizabeth Nonemaker
Published March 16, 2026 at 12:45 PM EDT
Dr. Alethia Tucker
Courtesy of Dr. Alethia Tucker
Dr. Alethia Tucker

Career Coach Dr. Alethia Tucker speaks candidly about the challenges and frustrations of a career pivot. As a reinvention strategist and speaker, she is passionate about helping women step into leadership with clarity, confidence, and purpose at every stage of life. In addition to her coaching and speaking work, Dr. Tucker serves as President of Ms. Corporate America Maryland, where she is dedicated to highlighting and supporting women who are making a meaningful impact in their professions and communities.

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Pass the Mic careersjobsjob trainingBaltimore City
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, Senior Producer of Pass The Mic, is a seasoned multimedia and communications executive with more than 30 years of service to the Maryland community. Her distinguished career spans broadcast journalism, public affairs and community engagement leadership with Hearst Broadcasting and The School of Global Journalism and Communication at Morgan State University.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Elizabeth Nonemaker
Elizabeth is a producer of Baltimore Public Media's Pass The Mic. She brings to that role a background as a composer, writer, educator and journalist specializing in cultural coverage.
See stories by Elizabeth Nonemaker