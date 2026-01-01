Elizabeth Nonemaker is a producer on Pass the Mic. She brings to that role a background as a composer, writer, educator and journalist specializing in cultural coverage.

Prior to joining Baltimore Public Media, Elizabeth served as the Executive Producer of Podcasts for New York Public Radio’s classical music station, WQXR. She covered classical music for The Baltimore Sun and other publications, and served as the managing editor and in-house audio producer for the online music magazine 21CM.org, a publication devoted to exploring what it means to be a 21st century musician. She worked for the arts and entertainment show The Frame on Southern California Public Radio as well as The Children’s Radio Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.

Elizabeth holds an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from the University of Maryland, College Park; an M.A. in Specialized Journalism from the University of Southern California, where she was an Annenberg Fellow; and a B.M. in Composition from USC’s Thornton School of Music. She has held artistic residencies at MacDowell and the Helene Wurlitzer Foundation.