The Maryland Zoo keeps the Panamanian Golden Frog hopping

The Panamanian Golden Frog holds major cultural significance in their native Panama. "They are one of the symbols of Panama, similar to the Bald Eagle in the US," says Ellen Bronson, Senior Director of Animal Health, Conservation, and Research at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. The frogs haven't been seen in the wild since 2009, but the Zoo is working to keep them alive; it was the first institution to successfully breed the frogs in captivity. We talk with Bronson about that, and about hopes to repatriate to their Central American home. And we get a tour of the Zoo's "Panamanian Golden Frog Conservation Center" from Kat Mantzouris, Conservation Programs Manager at the Maryland Zoo. If you go to the zoo, you'll find some of them on display at the Chimpanzee Forest.

