'Baltimorons' is a rom-com love letter to Charm City

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published September 12, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT
Actor Michael Strassner (L) plays Cliff, and actor Liz Larsen plays Didi in the new rom-com 'Baltimorons' now on view at the Charles Theater. The film portrays their self actualization and budding romance, Charm City style. Photo: Screen shot of film
People who aren’t from here might think they know Baltimore best from 'The Wire'. Well that impression may be about to change a bit, thanks to 'Baltimorons', a romantic comedy that premiered locally this week and is now on view at the Charles Theater.

Jay Duplass directed the film and Duplass and Michael Strassner, who also plays Cliff, the male lead, share writing credits. Baltimorons was produced by homegrown and bred David Bonnett. You can also see his work on HBO, Netflix, HULU, Amazon and more. He’s still based here in Baltimore and joins us to talk about what it was like making a film that showcases his home town.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
