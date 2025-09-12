'Baltimorons' is a rom-com love letter to Charm City

People who aren’t from here might think they know Baltimore best from 'The Wire'. Well that impression may be about to change a bit, thanks to 'Baltimorons', a romantic comedy that premiered locally this week and is now on view at the Charles Theater.

Jay Duplass directed the film and Duplass and Michael Strassner, who also plays Cliff, the male lead, share writing credits. Baltimorons was produced by homegrown and bred David Bonnett. You can also see his work on HBO, Netflix, HULU, Amazon and more. He’s still based here in Baltimore and joins us to talk about what it was like making a film that showcases his home town.