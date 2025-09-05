Impact of ghost guns settlement for Baltimore

It’s the biggest verdict ever against a gun dealer in the U.S., Baltimore says: $62 million dollars. In late August a jury sided with the city in its lawsuit alleging an Anne Arundel gun dealer had flooded Baltimore with ghost guns, evading gun laws and wreaking violent destruction.

Baltimore plans to use the $62 million in three violence-reduction programs. We talk with JHU Bloomberg professor of American Health Daniel Webster to discuss the implications of the jury’s verdict.