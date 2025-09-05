2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Impact of ghost guns settlement for Baltimore

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa GerrAshley Sterner
Published September 5, 2025 at 10:19 AM EDT
FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. A leading manufacturer of ghost guns has agreed Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, to stop selling its untraceable, unassembled firearms to Maryland residents. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
/
AP
FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

It’s the biggest verdict ever against a gun dealer in the U.S., Baltimore says: $62 million dollars. In late August a jury sided with the city in its lawsuit alleging an Anne Arundel gun dealer had flooded Baltimore with ghost guns, evading gun laws and wreaking violent destruction.
Baltimore plans to use the $62 million in three violence-reduction programs. We talk with JHU Bloomberg professor of American Health Daniel Webster to discuss the implications of the jury’s verdict.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsGhost guns
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner