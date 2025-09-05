2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

I. Henry Phillips Sr. photos make BMI's 'The Daily Hustle' pulse with life

By Melissa Gerr,
Ashley Sterner
Published September 5, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
Millinery in Baltimore. Circa 1940. Photo: Courtesy of Webster Phillips and the I. Henry Phillips Sr. Archive
Millinery in Baltimore. Circa 1940. Photo: Courtesy of Webster Phillips and the I. Henry Phillips Sr. Archive

A photograph captures a moment in time, and when you string many of those moments together, it paints a detailed picture of what once was.
That is the case of the decades-long work and keen eye of photographer I. Henry Phillips Sr. From the mid to the late twentieth century, he chronicled everyday life in Baltimore’s Black communities for the Baltimore Afro-American Newspaper and as a freelancer. His work is featured in 'The Daily Hustle,' a new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Industry that opens Saturday, Sept. 13. There are dozens of images, with a focus on the vibrant spirit and the important contributions of Black workers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders in Baltimore’s rich industry history.

We talk with Webster Phillips, grandson of I. Henry Phillips Sr. who curated 'The Daily Hustle' and founded and directs the I. Henry Photo Project and with Beth Maloney, BMI director of curatorial affairs, to get a preview.

If you are interested in networking or resources, stay in touch with @ihenryphotoproject and @bmiatwork.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsBaltimore Museum of IndustryI. Henry Phillips Sr.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner