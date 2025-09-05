I. Henry Phillips Sr. photos make BMI's 'The Daily Hustle' pulse with life

A photograph captures a moment in time, and when you string many of those moments together, it paints a detailed picture of what once was.

That is the case of the decades-long work and keen eye of photographer I. Henry Phillips Sr. From the mid to the late twentieth century, he chronicled everyday life in Baltimore’s Black communities for the Baltimore Afro-American Newspaper and as a freelancer. His work is featured in 'The Daily Hustle,' a new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Industry that opens Saturday, Sept. 13. There are dozens of images, with a focus on the vibrant spirit and the important contributions of Black workers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders in Baltimore’s rich industry history.

We talk with Webster Phillips, grandson of I. Henry Phillips Sr. who curated 'The Daily Hustle' and founded and directs the I. Henry Photo Project and with Beth Maloney, BMI director of curatorial affairs, to get a preview.

If you are interested in networking or resources, stay in touch with @ihenryphotoproject and @bmiatwork.