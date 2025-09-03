2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On The Record

Language is powerful: What happens when the NEA tries to edit history for students?

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published September 3, 2025 at 9:47 AM EDT
Students at John Carroll High School participate in an activity during 'Lessons of the Shoah,' a day of learning centered on the Holocaust of WWII. Photo: JCS
The National Education Association, the nation’s largest teacher’s union, published a handbook with new guidance that omitted the mention of Jews when teaching Holocaust history. They said they’ve updated the handbook … but it’s still not available on their site. We ask Jeffrey Herf, Distinguished University Professor Emeritus in the University of Maryland College Park Dept of History, what are the ramifications. Plus, John Carroll Catholic High School teacher Darrion Siler talks about why teaching Holocaust history can promote moral courage.

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordHolocaustEducation
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
