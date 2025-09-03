Language is powerful: What happens when the NEA tries to edit history for students?

The National Education Association, the nation’s largest teacher’s union, published a handbook with new guidance that omitted the mention of Jews when teaching Holocaust history. They said they’ve updated the handbook … but it’s still not available on their site. We ask Jeffrey Herf, Distinguished University Professor Emeritus in the University of Maryland College Park Dept of History, what are the ramifications. Plus, John Carroll Catholic High School teacher Darrion Siler talks about why teaching Holocaust history can promote moral courage.

