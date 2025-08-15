What to know about ticks and how to avoid them

The population of the tiny blood sucking arthropods appears to be surging in Maryland. And if you spend time outside, they’ll try to make a meal out of you.

Says JHU Prof. Douglas Norris: “They can crawl up pant legs, they can get in very tight spaces.” Maryland’s tick identifier offers tips for keeping them off.

Links: Tick Identification , Lyme and Tickborne Diseases Research and Education Institute | Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , Ticks in Maryland .