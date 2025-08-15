2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
What to know about ticks and how to avoid them

By Ashley Sterner
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
Adult deer tick. Photo: Scott Bauer/Wikimedia Commons
Adult deer tick. Photo: Scott Bauer/Wikimedia Commons

The population of the tiny blood sucking arthropods appears to be surging in Maryland. And if you spend time outside, they’ll try to make a meal out of you.
Says JHU Prof. Douglas Norris: “They can crawl up pant legs, they can get in very tight spaces.” Maryland’s tick identifier offers tips for keeping them off.

Links: Tick Identification, Lyme and Tickborne Diseases Research and Education Institute | Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Ticks in Maryland.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
