2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

The Spotted Lanternfly is here to stay

By Ashley Sterner
Published July 30, 2025 at 10:01 AM EDT
The Spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). Photo: Peter L. Coffey, University of Maryland Extension
The Spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). Photo: Peter L. Coffey, University of Maryland Extension

The summer heat may have you wanting to stay inside, but it’s the perfect weather for spotted lanternflies. They’re an invasive species. You may have started seeing their adult form flit through the air in recent weeks.

Spotted lanternflies may be pretty, but they can be pretty irritating, too. Especially to some farmers. But they are here to stay, and to find out how we can coexist, we turn to Dr. Paula Shrewsbury, a professor of entomology at the University of Maryland.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordSpotted Lanternfly
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner