The Spotted Lanternfly is here to stay

The summer heat may have you wanting to stay inside, but it’s the perfect weather for spotted lanternflies. They’re an invasive species. You may have started seeing their adult form flit through the air in recent weeks.

Spotted lanternflies may be pretty, but they can be pretty irritating, too. Especially to some farmers. But they are here to stay, and to find out how we can coexist, we turn to Dr. Paula Shrewsbury, a professor of entomology at the University of Maryland.