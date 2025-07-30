2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Project Own upends affects of Baltimore redlining to grow generational wealth

By Melissa Gerr,
Lisa Morgan
Published July 30, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
The Rooted app was created by Project Own. It's a tool used by mortgage coaches and their clients to keep people on track toward homeownership. Photo: screenshot
The Rooted app was created by Project Own. It's a tool used by mortgage coaches and their clients to keep people on track toward homeownership. Photo: screenshot

Our show today has roots in the dark history of Baltimore’s racist housing practices, called redlining. But what’s grown from it - in this case - is a streamlined path to homeownership with the intention of building neighborhoods based on equity.

Two high school friends, who discovered their families had textbook example -- though polar opposite -- experiences with housing discrimination, set out to disrupt the cycles of lost generational wealth. So in 2019 they launched Project Own, a non profit that builds new tools for Black wealth creation.

We hear from Project Own co-founders AJ Protin and Tyrell Dixon, and from Meredith McAllister, a counseling program manager at Garwyn Oaks Northwest Housing Resource Center.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsHousing
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
See stories by Lisa Morgan