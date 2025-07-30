Project Own upends affects of Baltimore redlining to grow generational wealth
Our show today has roots in the dark history of Baltimore’s racist housing practices, called redlining. But what’s grown from it - in this case - is a streamlined path to homeownership with the intention of building neighborhoods based on equity.
Two high school friends, who discovered their families had textbook example -- though polar opposite -- experiences with housing discrimination, set out to disrupt the cycles of lost generational wealth. So in 2019 they launched Project Own, a non profit that builds new tools for Black wealth creation.
We hear from Project Own co-founders AJ Protin and Tyrell Dixon, and from Meredith McAllister, a counseling program manager at Garwyn Oaks Northwest Housing Resource Center.