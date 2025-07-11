'World Snake Day' at Irvine Nature Center

There are more than 3,600 different species of snake worldwide, living on every continent (except Antarctica). Snakes thrive in all sorts of climates, from deserts, to forests, even under the sea! And they can get into all sorts of places and they play a crucial role in many different ecosystems. Brittany Roger, Environmental Educator and Snake Specialist at Irvine Nature Center tells us all about it, and about the second annual World Snake Day taking place this Sunday, July 13.