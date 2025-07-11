2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
'World Snake Day' at Irvine Nature Center

By Ashley Sterner,
Lisa Morgan
Published July 11, 2025 at 10:03 AM EDT
1 of 3  — Snake and mic.jpg
2 of 3  — Ash and guest and snake.jpg
3 of 3  — guest and snake.jpg
There are more than 3,600 different species of snake worldwide, living on every continent (except Antarctica). Snakes thrive in all sorts of climates, from deserts, to forests, even under the sea! And they can get into all sorts of places and they play a crucial role in many different ecosystems. Brittany Roger, Environmental Educator and Snake Specialist at Irvine Nature Center tells us all about it, and about the second annual World Snake Day taking place this Sunday, July 13.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan covered the local arts community as co-creator and host of WYPR’s award-winning program The Signal from 2004 to 2015. She has created and produced many programs for WYPR, including news stories, features, commentaries, and audio documentaries. She taught audio production at Goucher College and has done voice-over work for a variety of clients. The Weekly Reader is her latest project.
