2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

'The Sexual Evolution' explores Gender, Sexuality, and Relationships in the Animal Kingdom

By Ashley Sterner
Published May 19, 2025 at 10:04 AM EDT
Cover of the book 'The Sexual Evolution: How 500 Million Years of Sex, Gender, and Mating Shape Modern Relationships' Photo provided by Harper Collins
Book cover photo provided by Harper Collins

We talk with evolutionary biologist Dr. Nathan Lents, about his book “The Sexual Evolution: How 500 Million Years of Sex, Gender, and Mating Shape Modern Relationships”. The book explores sex, gender, mating, and more in dozens of species -- from insects, to birds, to fish… to the primates most closely related to us humans. Lents is a Professor of Biology at John Jay College of The City University of New York. A version of this conversation originally aired March 2025.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR Programsauthor interviews
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
See stories by Ashley Sterner