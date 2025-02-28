How will Baltimore arts fare amidst funding cuts and freezes?

President Trump’s executive orders put funding for the arts in peril. How might that affect Baltimore’s art landscape? Cara Ober of Bmore Art weighs in, and reminds us why we should care: “The arts, and artists are there to really sustain us during difficult times. It’s entertainment, but it’s there to feed our souls.” Plus, she says get out and experience art now, and offers these highlights: Reverie and Alchemy at Towson University Center for the Arts Gallery, LAYERS: The Art of Contemporary Collage at MICA, Soil to Skin at Silber Art Gallery, and James Rouse: En Plein Air, at Grimaldis Gallery.