How will Baltimore arts fare amidst funding cuts and freezes?

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 28, 2025 at 11:01 AM EST
'Reverie and Alchemy' exhibition view, on view at Towson University's Center for the Arts Gallery. Photo: CAGallery
'Reverie and Alchemy' exhibition view, on view at Towson University's Center for the Arts Gallery. Photo: CAGallery

President Trump’s executive orders put funding for the arts in peril. How might that affect Baltimore’s art landscape? Cara Ober of Bmore Art weighs in, and reminds us why we should care: “The arts, and artists are there to really sustain us during difficult times. It’s entertainment, but it’s there to feed our souls.” Plus, she says get out and experience art now, and offers these highlights: Reverie and Alchemy at Towson University Center for the Arts Gallery, LAYERS: The Art of Contemporary Collage at MICA, Soil to Skin at Silber Art Gallery, and James Rouse: En Plein Air, at Grimaldis Gallery.

Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR's <i>On The Record</i>.
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record.
