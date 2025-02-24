© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Weaver Awardee: “I Am A Child of God Inc.” empowers Baltimore teens

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 24, 2025 at 10:08 AM EST
1 of 4  — Erin Lonon C.jpg
2 of 4  — Erin Lonon B.jpg
3 of 4  — Erin Lonon A.jpg
4 of 4  — Erin Lonon D.jpg

I Am A Child Of God Inc.” helps middle and high school students in and around Baltimore find confidence and community, through weekly dinners, college tours, a scholarship program, and summer youth retreats. The group's founder and executive director Dr. Erin Lonon has received a Weaver Award grant to further her nonprofit's work.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordWeaver Awards
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s <i>On The Record</i>.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr