© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

A new, interactive Jewish Museum of Maryland

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:06 AM EST
1 of 5  — 20250202_0003.jpg
Sidney Keiser
2 of 5  — 20250202_0285.jpg
Sidney Keiser
3 of 5  — 20250202_0127.jpg
Sidney Keiser
4 of 5  — 20250202_0078.jpg
Sidney Keiser
5 of 5  — 20250202_0090.jpg
Sidney Keiser

The Jewish Museum of Maryland is full of historical and cultural treasures. Now they’re even more accessible -- with new interactive, state-of-the-art displays! We hear about the renovation from executive director Sol Davis. "Picturing Past and Present" happens Sunday, February 23.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordJewish Museum of Maryland
Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s <i>On The Record</i>.
See stories by Ashley Sterner
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr