Election 2024 reaction

As most of the nation shifted to the right, Maryland stayed predictably blue, and chose Democrats for its job openings in Washington: In addition to Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobooks prevailing over Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan to represent the Free State in the U.S. Senate.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski won a seat in Congress, as did April McClain Delaney in western Maryland.

To help us better understand what Maryland voters were saying, we speak with UMBC political scientist Mileah Kromer; Lisa Snowden, editor in chief of Baltimore Beat; and John Lee, who covers Baltimore County for WYPR.

Correction: This interview mistakenly updated the race for Maryland's 6th Congressional District House seat. The race has not been called yet.