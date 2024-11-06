© 2024 WYPR
2024 Election Coverage
Programs
On The Record

Election 2024 reaction

By Ashley Sterner,
Sheilah KastMaureen HarvieMelissa Gerr
Published November 6, 2024 at 9:44 AM EST
Democratic Maryland Senator-elect Angela Alsobrooks gives a speech during an election night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)
As most of the nation shifted to the right, Maryland stayed predictably blue, and chose Democrats for its job openings in Washington: In addition to Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobooks prevailing over Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan to represent the Free State in the U.S. Senate.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski won a seat in Congress, as did April McClain Delaney in western Maryland.

To help us better understand what Maryland voters were saying, we speak with UMBC political scientist Mileah Kromer; Lisa Snowden, editor in chief of Baltimore Beat; and John Lee, who covers Baltimore County for WYPR.

Correction: This interview mistakenly updated the race for Maryland's 6th Congressional District House seat. The race has not been called yet. 

