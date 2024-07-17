© 2024 WYPR
The Blueprint for Maryland's Future propels college and career readiness

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published July 17, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
Students in the Career Technical Education Pathways program at River City High School in West Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)
Students in the Career Technical Education Pathways program at River City High School in West Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Getting students ready for college or a career is one of five pillars of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the ambitious, expensive ten-year project to make the Free State’s public schools as good as any in the world.

We get a progress report from chancellor emeritus of the University System of Maryland William ‘Brit’ Kirwan. He led the effort that created the Blueprint and serves as vice chair of its Accountability and Implementation Board.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
