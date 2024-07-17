The Blueprint for Maryland's Future propels college and career readiness
Getting students ready for college or a career is one of five pillars of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the ambitious, expensive ten-year project to make the Free State’s public schools as good as any in the world.
We get a progress report from chancellor emeritus of the University System of Maryland William ‘Brit’ Kirwan. He led the effort that created the Blueprint and serves as vice chair of its Accountability and Implementation Board.
Links: