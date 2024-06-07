Baltimore celebrates Juneteenth and the work of Black composers and musicians

In celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month and Juneteenth, we get previews of two events that highlight the work from some of the musicians, singers and composers who have made an enormous impact on the nation’s arts and culture.

Soprano Alexandria Crichlow and Samuel Springer, Doctor of Musical Arts at Morgan State University give us a preview of ‘Moving Forward And Beyond: A Juneteenth Celebration’ happening at the Walters Art Museum June 15.

Then Lea Gilmore, Minister for Racial Justice & Multicultural Engagement and the Music Director at Govans Presbyterian Church along with BSO bassist Jonathan Jensen talk about their collaboration, Juneteenth Jubilee at Govans Church June 10.