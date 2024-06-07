© 2024 WYPR
Baltimore celebrates Juneteenth and the work of Black composers and musicians

By Melissa Gerr
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT
Soprano Alexandria Crichlow (L) and pianist and organist Dr. Samuel Springer will perform 'Moving Forward And Beyond: A Juneteenth Celebration,' on Sat. June 15 at the Walters Art Museum. Photo: Provided by WAM
1 of 2  — Alexandria Crichlow.jpg
Soprano Alexandria Crichlow (L) and pianist and organist Dr. Samuel Springer will perform Moving Forward And Beyond: A Juneteenth Celebration, on Sat. June 15 at the Walters Art Museum. Photo: Provided by WAM
Minister of Racial Justice and Multicultural Engagement Lea Gilmore (L) and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra bassist Jonathan Jensen collaborated to create 'Juneteenth Jubilee,' happening at Govans Presbyterian Church on Monday, June 10. Photo: Justin Camejo
2 of 2  — Justin Camejo Juneteenth Concert 2023-27.jpg
Minister of Racial Justice and Multicultural Engagement Lea Gilmore (L) and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra bassist Jonathan Jensen collaborated to create Juneteenth Jubilee, happening at Govans Presbyterian Church on Monday, June 10. Photo: Justin Camejo
JustinCamejo

In celebration of African American Music Appreciation Month and Juneteenth, we get previews of two events that highlight the work from some of the musicians, singers and composers who have made an enormous impact on the nation’s arts and culture.

Soprano Alexandria Crichlow and Samuel Springer, Doctor of Musical Arts at Morgan State University give us a preview of ‘Moving Forward And Beyond: A Juneteenth Celebration’ happening at the Walters Art Museum June 15.

Then Lea Gilmore, Minister for Racial Justice & Multicultural Engagement and the Music Director at Govans Presbyterian Church along with BSO bassist Jonathan Jensen talk about their collaboration, Juneteenth Jubilee at Govans Church June 10.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
