Storytelling is an opportunity to share universal lessons about the human condition. Phill Branch is the founder and creative director of Baltimore Story Fest. He previews the groups performing this weekend at the Baltimore Theater Project and shares how to craft an exceptional story.

Schedule:

May 17 @ 8pm – Perfect Liars Club

May 18 @ 8pm – Mortified

May 19 @ 4pm – What I Learned in Therapy