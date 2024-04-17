Why are Maryland's ER wait times so long?

Patients in Maryland’s emergency rooms experience far longer wait times than residents of other states. What does this mean for the more than 1.7 million patients served each year by the state’s 48 emergency departments? What solutions are hospital leaders exploring?

Our guests:

Erin Dorrien, vice president of policy at the Maryland Hospital Association and co-chair of the Maryland General Assembly Hospital Throughput Work Group.

Dr. Neel Vibhakar is the Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Associate Chief Clinical Officer for the University of Maryland Medical System.

