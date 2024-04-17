© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Why are Maryland's ER wait times so long?

By Maureen Harvie,
Scott Maucione
Published April 17, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT
The Alliance Healthcare System hospital in Holly Springs, Miss., photographed Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Patients in Maryland’s emergency rooms experience far longer wait times than residents of other states. What does this mean for the more than 1.7 million patients served each year by the state’s 48 emergency departments? What solutions are hospital leaders exploring?

Our guests:

Erin Dorrien, vice president of policy at the Maryland Hospital Association and co-chair of the Maryland General Assembly Hospital Throughput Work Group.

Dr. Neel Vibhakar is the Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Associate Chief Clinical Officer for the University of Maryland Medical System.

Links:

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
