Baltimore illustrator assembles "The League of Lady Poisoners"

A new book explores the a league of dangerous women through history.

Lisa Perrin, professor in the illustration department at the Maryland Institute College of Art, wrote and illustrated The League of Lady Poisoners. The elegantly illustrated book is about women known for poisoning people throughout history.

In addition to her work as an illustrator, she is an award-winning designer, entrepreneur and educator. Her work has been recognized by The Society of Illustrators, American Illustration, 3 by 3 Magazine and Print Magazine.