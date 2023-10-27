© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR is shutting down its main transmitter tonight (10/27) for scheduled maintenance at midnight, returning as soon as possible. You can stream us on our app or website. WYPO and WYPF are unaffected.
Programs
On The Record

Baltimore illustrator assembles "The League of Lady Poisoners"

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT

A new book explores the a league of dangerous women through history.

Lisa Perrin, professor in the illustration department at the Maryland Institute College of Art, wrote and illustrated The League of Lady Poisoners. The elegantly illustrated book is about women known for poisoning people throughout history.

In addition to her work as an illustrator, she is an award-winning designer, entrepreneur and educator. Her work has been recognized by The Society of Illustrators, American Illustration, 3 by 3 Magazine and Print Magazine.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBooks
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes