© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Belly up to the bar at BMI and get schooled in art history at BMA!

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published October 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
George and Babe Ruth bartending at one of the family’s saloons, located at 38 South Eutaw Street. Photo: Courtesy Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum
1 of 6  — George and Babe Ruth bartending at one of the family’s saloons, located at 38 South Eutaw Street. Image courtesy of the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. .jpg
George and Babe Ruth bartending at one of the family’s saloons, located at 38 South Eutaw Street. Photo: Courtesy Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum
Saloon on the corner of Bank and Durham Streets, ca. 1914. Photo: courtesy Enoch Pratt Library Special Collections
2 of 6  — 2. Saloon on the corner of Bank and Durham Streets, ca. 1914. Image courtesy of the Enoch Pratt Library Special Collections.jpeg
Saloon on the corner of Bank and Durham Streets, ca. 1914. Photo: courtesy Enoch Pratt Library Special Collections
Apollo and Attendants Flaying Marsyas by Riviera and workshop Photo: Mpls. Institute of Art
3 of 6  — Riviera and workshop_Apollo_and_Attendants_Flaying_Marsyas_MIA.jpg
Apollo and Attendants Flaying Marsyas by Riviera and workshop Photo: Mpls. Institute of Art
Minneapolis Institute of Art/Minneapolis Institute of Art / Minneapolis Institute of Art
A Blue and Yellow Macaw; Stone Photo: Art Gallery of Ontario
4 of 6  — Stone_A Blue and Yellow Macaw_AGO.jpg
A Blue and Yellow Macaw; Stone Photo: Art Gallery of Ontario
Youth in an Embroidered Vest, Marie Lemoine. Photo: BMA
5 of 6  — Marie Lemoine - Youth in an Embroidered Vest
Youth in an Embroidered Vest, Marie Lemoine. Photo: BMA
Douglas J. Eng
Convolvulus and Metamorphosis, Merian. Photo: Cleveland Museum of Art
6 of 6  — Merian_Convolvulus_and_Metamorphosis_CMA.jpg
Convolvulus and Metamorphosis, Merian. Photo: Cleveland Museum of Art
David Brichford/Cleveland Museum of Art / Cleveland Museum of Art

Art and history lovers get ready: a new show at Baltimore Museum of Industry dives into the late-nineteenth-early- twentieth century role of the neighborhood corner bar. And the Baltimore Museum of Art turns ideas about male-dominated artmaking on their head in 'Making Her Mark.’

Links: 'The Neighborhood Corner Bar' at BMI, 'Making Her Mark' at BMA, BMI neighborhood bar walking tour, Corner Bar author event, Baltimore Heritage 5-minute history of Baltimore neighborhood bars, BMA Art After Hours, Art and Object article about Making Her Mark.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBaltimore Museum of IndustryBaltimore Museum of ArtBaltimore ArtsBaltimore Historywomen
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr