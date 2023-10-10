Belly up to the bar at BMI and get schooled in art history at BMA!
1 of 6 — George and Babe Ruth bartending at one of the family’s saloons, located at 38 South Eutaw Street. Image courtesy of the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. .jpg
George and Babe Ruth bartending at one of the family’s saloons, located at 38 South Eutaw Street. Photo: Courtesy Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum
2 of 6 — 2. Saloon on the corner of Bank and Durham Streets, ca. 1914. Image courtesy of the Enoch Pratt Library Special Collections.jpeg
Saloon on the corner of Bank and Durham Streets, ca. 1914. Photo: courtesy Enoch Pratt Library Special Collections
3 of 6 — Riviera and workshop_Apollo_and_Attendants_Flaying_Marsyas_MIA.jpg
Apollo and Attendants Flaying Marsyas by Riviera and workshop Photo: Mpls. Institute of Art
Minneapolis Institute of Art/Minneapolis Institute of Art / Minneapolis Institute of Art
4 of 6 — Stone_A Blue and Yellow Macaw_AGO.jpg
A Blue and Yellow Macaw; Stone Photo: Art Gallery of Ontario
5 of 6 — Marie Lemoine - Youth in an Embroidered Vest
Youth in an Embroidered Vest, Marie Lemoine. Photo: BMA
Douglas J. Eng
6 of 6 — Merian_Convolvulus_and_Metamorphosis_CMA.jpg
Convolvulus and Metamorphosis, Merian. Photo: Cleveland Museum of Art
David Brichford/Cleveland Museum of Art / Cleveland Museum of Art
Art and history lovers get ready: a new show at Baltimore Museum of Industry dives into the late-nineteenth-early- twentieth century role of the neighborhood corner bar. And the Baltimore Museum of Art turns ideas about male-dominated artmaking on their head in 'Making Her Mark.’
