On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Writing for Baltimore's youth, by Baltimore's youth

By Sam Bermas-Dawes,
Maureen Harvie
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
CHARM Whitney Birenbaum and students.jpg
Photo by Philip Muriel.
/
Executive director Whitney Birenbaum (right) and members of the student-led team.

Each year, 20 middle and high school students from across Baltimore work together to create, edit and assembly writing about the experiences of local young people.

CHARM: Voices of Baltimore Youth was founded by a group of teachers and their students in 2013. The students who join the CHARM team work together to create a range of different online and in-print publications. They also help design the publication and edit student submissions from across Baltimore schools.

WYPR producer Sam Bermas-Dawes guest-hosts the conversation with executive director Whitney Birenbaum about CHARM's mission. Birenbaum says the student-run editorial board, who are paid for their work, learn about the publication process—from picking which submissions are placed in the final product, to deciding on design elements.

Ariel Stevenson is a high school senior and member of CHARM's publications team. She joins the conversation to talk about her time with CHARM and creative writing. She reads from her poem, "Singing Hearts."

In addition to poetry anthologies and a nascent podcast, The CHARM Report covers topics in the news. Tianna Hunt wrote about the state of school lunches as in-person classes resumed, interviewing students from schools across Baltimore.

Design drafts of CHARM: Voices of Baltimore Youth's publication.jpg
The students on CHARM's editorial teams learn about the behind-the-scenes work that goes into publishing.

Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
