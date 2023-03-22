Liberty Road, Civil Rights and breaking the color barrier in Baltimore's suburbs

Half of all Black Americans in the biggest metropolitan areas live in the suburbs. In Liberty Road, sociologist Gregory Smithsimon writes about Black Americans breaking the color barrier in Baltimore County and how white neighbors reacted. The book describes the the role the suburbs played in building a new Black middle class.

Johns Hopkins University’s Alexander Grass Humanities Institute is hosting a discussion of the book between Smithsimon and Dr. Lawrence Jackson, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of English and History at John Hopkins University on March 27, as part of the ‘Humanities in the Village Center’ series.

The event is to be hosted by Ivy Bookshop at 5928 Falls Road. More information here.