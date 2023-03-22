© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

Liberty Road, Civil Rights and breaking the color barrier in Baltimore's suburbs

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT
Liberty Road by Gregory Smithsimon
Provided by publisher
/
https://www.wypr.org/show/on-the-record/2023-01-04/liberty-road-battleground-for-civil-rights-and-neoliberalism

Half of all Black Americans in the biggest metropolitan areas live in the suburbs. In Liberty Road, sociologist Gregory Smithsimon writes about Black Americans breaking the color barrier in Baltimore County and how white neighbors reacted. The book describes the the role the suburbs played in building a new Black middle class.

Johns Hopkins University’s Alexander Grass Humanities Institute is hosting a discussion of the book between Smithsimon and Dr. Lawrence Jackson, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of English and History at John Hopkins University on March 27, as part of the ‘Humanities in the Village Center’ series.

The event is to be hosted by Ivy Bookshop at 5928 Falls Road. More information here.

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBooksBaltimore County
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
