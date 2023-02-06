Harnessing the immune system to cure cancer

Cancers of the blood -- like lymphoma, leukemia and myeloma--make up about one-tenth of all cancers. The prognosis for patients with blood cancers is being revolutionized by new treatments that harness a patient’s own white-blood cells and turn them into cancer zappers. It’s called CAR T-cell therapy; the FDA approved it several years ago and it's now more available to patients with aggressive lymphoma. For about half the patients who get it, this new immunotherapy is a cure.

We speak with University of Maryland oncology professor Dr. Aaron Rapoport, who directs the transplant and cellular therapy program at the Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center. And with nurse Kathy Ruehle, senior coordinator and manager of the program.

The, Sonia Su is cancer-free after three bouts of lymphoma. She shares her story and talks about Kits to Heart, the nonprofit she founded.

This program originally aired on June 29, 2022.