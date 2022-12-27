© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

'Lori's Hands' provides assistance and companionship

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published December 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
PXL_20221107_232355741.PORTRAIT.jpg
Morgan State University students Danaysha Samuel (L) and Tabria Cephas (R) visit Aloma Bouma (C) once a week to help with simple tasks and conversation. They became connected through the non-profit Lori's Hands. Photo: Melissa Gerr

Someone who is socially isolated or lonely is at greater risk for physical or mental health problems--like heart disease, obesity, anxiety, depression, even dementia-- according to the National Institute on Aging. Many seniors who are physically able to age in place do find themselves isolated -- and they may fall between the cracks of services available to them. Maybe they just need a hand with cleaning or groceries or a social visit from a companion who cares.

That’s the mission of Lori’s Hands. The non-profit connects college students with people who are living with chronic illnesses. The students lend a helping hand … as they also bring companionship. We hear from its founder, Sarah LaFave.

Plus, we’ll drop in as two Morgan State University students, Danaysha Samuel and Tabria Cephas, visit their client, Aloma Bouma.

Links: Lori's Hands, Baltimore City Health Dept. Office of Aging Services, Maryland Department of Aging.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordDisabilitiesseniors
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr