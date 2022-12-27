'Lori's Hands' provides assistance and companionship

Someone who is socially isolated or lonely is at greater risk for physical or mental health problems--like heart disease, obesity, anxiety, depression, even dementia-- according to the National Institute on Aging. Many seniors who are physically able to age in place do find themselves isolated -- and they may fall between the cracks of services available to them. Maybe they just need a hand with cleaning or groceries or a social visit from a companion who cares.

That’s the mission of Lori’s Hands. The non-profit connects college students with people who are living with chronic illnesses. The students lend a helping hand … as they also bring companionship. We hear from its founder, Sarah LaFave.

Plus, we’ll drop in as two Morgan State University students, Danaysha Samuel and Tabria Cephas, visit their client, Aloma Bouma.

Links: Lori's Hands, Baltimore City Health Dept. Office of Aging Services, Maryland Department of Aging.