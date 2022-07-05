© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Making the decision to be an organ donor

Published July 5, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
Angel Marqué (L), donated a kidney to Danette Ragin. They are holding Angel's children. Credit: Provided by Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland

More than one hundred thousand Americans await an organ transplant … and most organ donations come from deceased donors.

Ieesha Johnson, executive director of community outreach at the Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland, works to dispel myths and educate the public about what it means to be an organ donor.

And Danette Ragan, an organ recipient and relative of deceased organ donors, talks about how somebody’s decision to donate a kidney has profoundly changed her life:

“Until the shoe is on the other foot, you really probably won’t know the true significance of it. But if you have any reservations, I pray that my testimonial will help you come to a decision to at least try to help someone.”

Links: Donor law changes: update your Maryland license donor status; Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
