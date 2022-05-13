Stories from the Stoop: Commemorating Military Appreciation Month

May is reserved to highlight the dedication, courage and sacrifice of men and women serving in the armed forces. So we’re commemorating ‘Military Appreciation Month’ with two special Stoop Stories:

Executive Naval officer Thomas Dotstry values the power of human connection, especially in tense times and close quarters.

And US Navy Lieutenant Sylvia Jordan talks about what it’s like to face her mortal enemies -- but the kind not in uniform.

“The ship had taken on a lot of water, there was major flooding, there had already been a fire at this point in time. In addition they were also listing, and they were in danger and heading toward the danger angle. In other words, they were in danger of capsizing.”