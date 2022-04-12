© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Help for the crisis in Black maternal health

Published April 12, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT
NICHD-Flickr Creative Commons.jpg
Black women die before, during, and after childbirth at twice the rate of white women--who are themselves at greater risk in the United States than in other countries. Photo credit: NICHD/Flickr-Creative Commons

Black women’s risk of dying from infections, high blood pressure, blood clots and other treatable conditions during and after pregnancy is more than twice the risk of white women. Dr. Latey Bradford of the University of Maryland’s Family Medicine Clinic says pregnant Black women also confront more health dangers that don’t kill them, but can leave lasting damage. Education and a good income are no protection. Bradford and Stacey Stephens of B’More for Healthy Babies name racism as the cause, and tell us why. Original air date: 5.20.21.

Links: The Bloom Collective events, Black Mamas Matter, Mayor, Health Department and Partners Celebrate Reduction of Infant Mortality Rate in Upton/Druid Heights Neighborhood Through Work of B’more for Healthy BabiesAddressing Health Inequities in Promise Neighborhoods

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
