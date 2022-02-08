A neuroscientist investigates mortality after a terminal diagnosis

Six months ago, doctors told Hopkins neuroscientist and author David Linden that he has eighteen months or less to live. Linden has terminal cancer, found during a routine medical test. As he faces the end of life, he’s thinking deeply about how our brains react to such news, "I'm simultaneously furious with the universe and also deeply grateful."

Linden has researched the brain for decades, from its evolution and plasticity to sensory perception and memory formation. He talks about approaching his diagnosis and the last chapter of his life, with the same intense curiosity.

