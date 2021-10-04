© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

The art of persuasion

Published October 4, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT
edited Persuade book cover.jpg
Andres Lares of the Shapiro Negotiation Institute says there are four steps to get what you want in almost any situation. Credit: author

Persuasion is what Andres Lares does all day. Actually, most of us spend a big part of our day trying to persuade people to see things our way--but Lares and his colleagues do it full time, in an organized way, at the Shapiro Negotiations Institute. So three of them wrote a book called Persuade, that compresses the skill into four steps. Most people base choices on trust and emotions, Lares says--but you still have to present a logical case for what you’re proposing.

“Because over time the process of which we made a decision and the decision itself both impact how we feel about it. So it isn’t just where we got to but also how we got there, and so logic plays a big role in that.” 

Links: Shapiro Negotiations Institute, Persuade, the book.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the RecordPersuasion
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr