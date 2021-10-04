The art of persuasion

Persuasion is what Andres Lares does all day. Actually, most of us spend a big part of our day trying to persuade people to see things our way--but Lares and his colleagues do it full time, in an organized way, at the Shapiro Negotiations Institute. So three of them wrote a book called Persuade, that compresses the skill into four steps. Most people base choices on trust and emotions, Lares says--but you still have to present a logical case for what you’re proposing.

“Because over time the process of which we made a decision and the decision itself both impact how we feel about it. So it isn’t just where we got to but also how we got there, and so logic plays a big role in that.”

Links: Shapiro Negotiations Institute, Persuade, the book.