On The Record

The Inside Scoop On "Renegade Reporters" And Protecting Children's Privacy Online

Published August 10, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT
renegade reporters

In Elissa Brent Weissman’s novel Renegade Reporters, Ash and her best friend Maya get sacked from the daily newscast at their middle school in Federal Hill, so they start their own news team, and soon discover that the software company with the contract for all the public schools in Baltimore is collecting a lot more data about pupils than anyone knew.

Join Weissman virtually this Thursday for her book launch with the Ivy Bookshop. Details here.

Then we ask a real-life legal expert--UB Law Professor Michele Gilman--about the shortfalls of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. Find more information about privacy rights and protecting your privacy.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
