© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Booted: A New Novel

Published July 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT
9781954351110.jpg
Provided courtesy the author.

Victor Barstow, downsized from a great human-resources job at a Baltimore business, is eking out a living selling shoes in a mall … wondering how he’ll send his daughter to college … when he gets a long-shot chance to compete for the top job at an elite hiking-boot company up north. So Victor dives into meeting a farcical series of demands from the quirky owners of the boot company … striving against some fairly odd characters. It’s kind of a hero’s quest, with witty observations from our hapless hero. We ask Richard Bader, who titled his first novel Booted, what the quest is about.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the RecordBaltimore authorsauthor interviews
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr