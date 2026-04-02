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Midday

Mayor Scott on the State of the City and his $4.9 Billion budget

By Tom Hall,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat who previously served on the Baltimore City Council, took office in December, 2020.
credit The Mayor's Office
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat who previously served on the Baltimore City Council, took office in December, 2020.

Today, we bring Midday to a close. As of tomorrow, Midday will no longer be part of WYPR’s schedule. Moving forward, Tom Hall will become WYPR’s Senior News Analyst. Tomorrow at this hour, we’ll present On Point from NPR, and beginning Monday, you’ll hear the NPR news program, Here and Now during the noon hour.

For this, our final show, we turn our focus to the city of Baltimore.

We begin with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott. Since he was first elected in 2020, the mayor has appeared on Midday with the Mayor once a month. We are grateful to him for his time over the years, and we are delighted to welcome him back today.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Scott gave his 6th “State of the City” address, and yesterday, he released his proposal for a 4-point-9 billion-dollar city budget.

Mayor Brandon Scott joined Tom in Studio A.

At the end of the interview, Mayor Scott presented Tom with a framed "Mayoral Salute" from the City of Baltimore "in recognition of your 20 years of dedicated service with WYPR."

The Mayoral Salute goes on to state, "As an award-winning journalist and host of WYPR's flagship public affairs show, Midday, you have elevated the voices, stories and spirit of Baltimore by highlighting its rich history, vibrant culture, and the countless individuals who are driving positive change in our city.

"You are to be commended for your unmatched curiosity, honesty and longtime commitment to excellence and integrity, while informing and engaging Baltimoreans.

On behalf of the people of Baltimore, I offer my sincere thanks for your service and wish you many years of continued success in your new role as senior news analyst."

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday with the MayorBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore City budgetState of the City
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Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
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Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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