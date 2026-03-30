Songwriters lift their voices in Maryland's quest for a new state song

Lawmakers in Annapolis have had a lot on their plate during this legislative session, from redistricting to ICE to balancing a billion-dollar budget gap.

It seemed fitting that they’d allot a bit of time to considering a new Maryland state song. What a welcome musical break!

Maryland state senators invited singer-songwriter and Dorchester resident Jayla Elise Diggs to perform the song she wrote, “The Heart of Maryland” (produced by Barzini Family Music.) Diggs, who performs professionally as Jayla Elise, joyfully obliged, hoping it would be accepted as the new state song.

Diggs's performance won a standing ovation…but didn't get a vote.

She joined Midday guest host Carla Hayden in studio to talk about her experience.

Joining them by Zoom from Annapolis was Rick Hutzell, an Annapolis columnist with WYPR's news partner, The Banner. Hutzell wrote about the current state song’s rise and fall, and the contenders that might replace it.