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Songwriters lift their voices in Maryland's quest for a new state song

By Dr. Carla Hayden,
Amy WaltersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published March 30, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Jayla Elise Diggs was recently invited by state senators to perform her song "The Heart of Maryland," which she hoped would be approved as Maryland's new state song. It wasn't.
photo by Matthew Ernest
/
The Banner
Singer-songwriter Jayla Elise Diggs was recently invited by state senators to perform her song "The Heart of Maryland," which she hoped would be approved as Maryland's new state song. It wasn't.

Lawmakers in Annapolis have had a lot on their plate during this legislative session, from redistricting to ICE to balancing a billion-dollar budget gap.

It seemed fitting that they’d allot a bit of time to considering a new Maryland state song. What a welcome musical break!

Maryland state senators invited singer-songwriter and Dorchester resident Jayla Elise Diggs to perform the song she wrote, The Heart of Maryland” (produced by Barzini Family Music.) Diggs, who performs professionally as Jayla Elise, joyfully obliged, hoping it would be accepted as the new state song.

Diggs's performance won a standing ovation…but didn't get a vote.

She joined Midday guest host Carla Hayden in studio to talk about her experience.

Joining them by Zoom from Annapolis was Rick Hutzell, an Annapolis columnist with WYPR's news partner, The Banner. Hutzell wrote about the current state song’s rise and fall, and the contenders that might replace it.

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Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland General Assembly 2026musicWYPR Arts
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Dr. Carla Hayden
Former Librarian of Congress, and former CEO of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Library.
See stories by Dr. Carla Hayden
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
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Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
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Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
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