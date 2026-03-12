Historian David Blight, on why an 1852 Frederick Douglass speech still resonates for America's 250th

Today on Midday, Tom's first guest is the award-winning author and historian, David Blight.

jacket image courtesy Simon and Schuster David Blight's 2018 biography of the famed 19th century Black orator and abolitionist won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for History.

He is the author of several books, including Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom, which won nine prestigious literary awards, including the Pulitzer Prize.

Professor David Blight is the Sterling Professor of History at Yale University and Director of the Gilder Lehrman Center for the Study of Slavery, Resistance, and Abolition.

He will deliver the keynote address tonight at the 2026 Loyola University Maryland Humanities Symposium.

The theme of the symposium this year is Life, Liberty, and the Unfinished Work of Democracy, and his address will connect the soaring ideals set forth in America's 1776 Declaration of Independence with Frederick Douglass's famous 1852 address, "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?"

The event begins at 6:30 p.m., in McGuire Hall, in the Andrew White Student Center on the Loyola campus in North Baltimore.

Professor David Blight spoke with Tom last week on Zoom, from New Haven, Connecticut.